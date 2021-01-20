BBC News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulates President Joe Biden

Boris Johnson said the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was "fantastic" and a "step forward for the country that's been through a bumpy period".

The PM said it was the job of all UK prime ministers to have a "good, close working relationship" with US presidents.

Mr Johnson said he had a "fantastic joint common agenda" with President Biden on issues that "unite" the UK and the United States.

He added: "It's a big moment for us. We have things we want to do together."

Biden takes office with call to end 'uncivil war'

