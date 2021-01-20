The prime minister said the government was making sure it was “totally prepared in every part of the UK” for flooding that might be caused by Storm Christoph.

Boris Johnson said it was “coming on top of the stress people are already under fighting Covid” with them obeying lockdown rules.

After a Cobr meeting, he said there was a “situation potentially developing” in Manchester and urged people to follow the advice, and “if told to leave home you should do so".

Storm Christoph: Evacuations and flood warnings in England