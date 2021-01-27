The Labour leader said it should be a “national priority” for schools to reopen, and there needed to be a plan but the PM did not have one.

Sir Keir Starmer called for teachers and support staff to be vaccinated during the February half term, after all those aged 70 and older had been received theirs.

Boris Johnson said it was "deeply frustrating" for families over school closures, and called on Labour to state that schools that were “safe”.

Sir Keir said he was "none the wiser" over the PM's response to his question.

