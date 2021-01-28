Samantha Cameron on Carrie Symonds and role of PM's partner
Samantha Cameron talks to Emma Barnett about the press treatment of Boris Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds, and the media's perception of how much partners of the Prime Minster are influencing their decisions behind the scenes.
In her first solo interview with the BBC she discussed launching her own fashion business, the impact of Brexit and life behind the door of Number 10 Downing Street.
- Published
- 1 hour ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics