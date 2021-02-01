Labour leader says the government needs to help leaseholders in unsafe homes who are being asked to pick up costs of repairs to remove dangerous cladding from their flats.

Sir Keir Starmer said government handling of support for people with cladding on their properties “is not enough money and it’s not targeted enough”.

Visiting residents of Royal Artillery Quays in Woolwich, south east London, he said: "Innocent leaseholders, who are living in accommodation which is unsafe, who can’t move, are being asked to pick up the bill.

“If it is obviously wrong – do something about it."