Mark Harper has defended the call by a group of Conservative MPs for all legal coronavirus restrictions to be lifted by the end of April.

The Covid Recovery Group (CRG) says there will be no justification for them, once the nine priority groups have been vaccinated.

Dominic Raab has said it was too soon to put a date on reopening, and the government would be "cautious and careful".

Mr Harper said that the CRG's proposal was based on the vaccine rollout, and denied that it was based on arbitrary dates.