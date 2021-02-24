Chris Smith calls for more diversity in Government
The UK’s first openly gay cabinet minister has suggested Boris Johnson has a “blind spot” when it comes to appointing LGBT+ people to his top team.
Speaking to the BBC for LGBT+ History Month, Lord Smith, who became a Secretary of State in the 1997 Labour government, urged the prime minister to diversify his top team in “the next year or two.”
A UK Government spokesperson said: “The prime minister has committed to doing more to make sure the Government fully represents the people it serves.”
- Published
- 9 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics