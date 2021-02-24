PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on low-paid workers in Covid isolation
Sir Keir Starmer has raised the chair of NHS test and trace saying people were “scared” to get a Covid test as they could not afford to self-isolate.
The Labour leader said that meant some lower-income areas were seeing "stubbornly high" infection rates.
Boris Johnson said there had been a £280bn package of support for people through pandemic, with “the poorest and the neediest” being top of the government's priorities.
