Sir Keir Starmer has raised the chair of NHS test and trace saying people were “scared” to get a Covid test as they could not afford to self-isolate.

The Labour leader said that meant some lower-income areas were seeing "stubbornly high" infection rates.

Boris Johnson said there had been a £280bn package of support for people through pandemic, with “the poorest and the neediest” being top of the government's priorities.

