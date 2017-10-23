Pubs have been closing partly because they have been undercut by supermarkets on alcohol prices, with the problem exacerbated by the pandemic, a Tory MP has said.

Giles Watling suggested that as the UK was now out of the EU it could “do as we please” over beer duties, and that this could help save pubs.

Boris Johnson said “just such a review” was already under way with the chancellor “looking very closely at the findings".

PMQs: As It Happened