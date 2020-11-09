Windrush scandal: Victim's struggle waiting for compensation
Anthony Williams, who was refused access to work, the NHS or welfare for more than five years describes how he was affected by poverty.
The former Royal Artillery servicemen did not bother with a fridge as his flat was closed and he had to choose between food or heating his Birmingham flat.
He thought his initial offer of compensation would be raised to £70,000 but he has since been offered £40,000.
