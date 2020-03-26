PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on UK aid spending and Yemen arms
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the prime minister to stop Britain selling arms that could be used in warn-hit Yemen, saying the UK had sold bombs and missiles worth £1.4bn to Saudi Arabia over three months.
Boris Johnson responded by saying that the UK was part of “an international coalition” and that it had given £1bn in aid to Yemen in the last five years.
Britain has announced a temporary cut in its foreign aid budget.
