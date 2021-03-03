Laura Kuenssberg said the chancellor “set out some quite significant moves on tax” with a corporation tax rise from 2023 in his "give and take Budget".

And she said there was also “a lot of give politically” to areas that voted Tory for the first in 2019, with moving Treasury jobs to Teesside and eight new ‘freeports’.

But the BBC political editor added there was a message that all parts of the UK “would benefit from some of the giveaways today”.

