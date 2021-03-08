The testing of children in England's schools is the “largest mass testing programme we have ever seen in this country”, the education secretary has said.

Gavin Williamson said most schools were reporting “incredibly high levels of take-up of consent” with parents agreeing for their children to be tested.

Speaking on a visit to school in Solihull, he said the return of lessons was part of a “cautious and careful roadmap” and that schools “will be remaining open”.