Sir Keir Starmer asked whether nursing staff deserved a bigger rise than the PM's former adviser Dominic Cummings.

Boris Johnson said a "massive debt" was owed to NHS workers and the pay-review body had been asked to look at their pay award "exceptionally".

The Labour leader said NHS pay had “fallen in real terms by more than £800”.

Ministers will make a final decision on NHS pay for 2021/22 in May, after an independent panel makes its final recommendation for staff in England.

