Kemi Badenoch and Liz Truss are accused of not understanding the LGBTQ issues by a government adviser who has quit her role.

Jayne Ozanne, one of three leaving the LGBT+ advisory panel in the last 24 hours, said Ms Badenoch should "consider her position" as equalities minister and said others would have “more heart for the work”.

But Conservative MP Laura Trott rejected the calls and said the government was “committed” to banning gay conversion therapy.