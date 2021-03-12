The case of Sarah Everard “has to be a turning point” for how violence against women and girls is dealt with, the Labour leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer said it had “really resonated” and “brought out something” and “we can’t let that pass.”

The former Director of Public Prosecutions added: “We need to listen to women on this, but men also have to understand and to speak out on this, because we need to be as clear and as confident and as strong as we can about the need for change.”

A man remains in police custody in connection with her disappearance.