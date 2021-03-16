Dr Alex George on use of language 'damaging' young people
Phrases such as "lost generation" and "catch up" are "hugely potentially damaging to young people", the government's youth mental health ambassador has said.
Dr Alex George, an A&E doctor and ex-Love Island contestant, told the Education Committee inquiry into children's mental health it is important to "steer away from that language".
Responding to a point made by Conservative MP Tom Hunt, he said there was a "lot of concern" among over what they saw in the media and social media.
The committee chair Robert Halfon said it was a "lesson for all, and me particularly".
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics