Some 98.5% of rape claims do not lead to a prosecution, which was a “shocking statistic”, the Labour leader has said.

Sir Keir Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, asked what the prime minister would do about this.

Boris Johnson said he had previously called the figures a “disgrace”, and the government was going what it could to “toughen the penalties” for men who commit these crimes.

PMQs: As It Happened