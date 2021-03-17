PMQs: Starmer and Johnson on rape prosecution figures
Some 98.5% of rape claims do not lead to a prosecution, which was a “shocking statistic”, the Labour leader has said.
Sir Keir Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, asked what the prime minister would do about this.
Boris Johnson said he had previously called the figures a “disgrace”, and the government was going what it could to “toughen the penalties” for men who commit these crimes.
