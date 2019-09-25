Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the government's defence spending plans posed "a very real risk" that the armed forces will be "stripped back even further".

He was speaking after the government said it would reverse plans to reduce its stockpile of nuclear weapons by the middle of the decade, as part of a foreign policy overhaul.

Outlining the strategy to MPs, Boris Johnson said after Brexit the UK would have to "relearn the art" of competing against countries with "opposing values".

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Conservatives of overseeing an "era of retreat," with armed forces cuts "every year for the last decade".