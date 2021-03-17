PMQs: Nichols and Johnson on violence towards women
The prime minister was asked how women were “meant to get justice” when a rape review remained unpublished two years after it was promised.
Labour’s Charlotte Nichols highlighted how, as a MP, she could use Parliamentary privilege to “name the men who have hurt me”.
Boris Johnson said the “fundamental issue” was to address casual sexism and “apathy that fails to address the concerns of women”.
