Dominic Cummings tells MPs the deal he struck to work at Number 10
Dominic Cummings says the deal for him to come and work in government was agreed in his living room with Boris Johnson alone.
He said he had a number of conditions in agreeing to become a key Downing Street aide, including assurances on Brexit, a doubling of the science budget and for the UK to work on a US style "ARPA" project.
ARPA was the Advanced Research Projects Agency. It has since become DARPA in the US, with the D standing for defence. It now works on highly classified military projects and technological breakthroughs for national security.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics