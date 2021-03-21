France and Poland have introduced new lockdown measures amid a surge in infections across much of continental Europe but despite assurances from the European medicines regulator about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, some countries are still reluctant to use it.

At the same time, the European Commission has threatened to block the export of vaccines to countries like the UK. But European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness told the BBC's Andrew Marr "Europe has been incredibly open" and has exported vaccines to some 33 countries.

She added that all sides needed to "calm down."