The All Party Parliamentary Group on Loneliness is calling on the prime minister to commit to helping people reconnect socially when planning England's recovery from coronavirus.

New research by the British Red Cross found that almost a third of UK adults are concerned about being able to interact with people in person in the way they did before the pandemic.

Raggie, who lives in Cornwall, was finding the pandemic difficult especially as he is shielding.

He now has a weekly online meeting with the Red Cross and says that one hour a week is his "lifeline".