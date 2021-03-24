A bereaved Labour MP has called on the prime minister to commit now to a full public inquiry into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic because people "want and deserve to understand what happened".

Manchester Gorton's Afzal Khan said his own family had lost "an entire generation" to the virus and that he could not hold his mother's hand while she was dying.

Boris Johnson offered his "sympathies and sorrow" and said he was "committed" to an inquiry when it would not be an "irresponsible diversion" in dealing with the crisis.

As It Happened: Prime Minister's Questions