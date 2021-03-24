The PM has said it seemed "wholly responsible" for care companies to consider requiring vaccinations for their workers.

Speaking of surgeons at the Liaison Committee, Boris Johnson said "the principle is there" in terms of professions requiring certain vaccines when "entrusted with care of a patient”.

He said people had "seen what has happened in care homes" and that "vaccine certification should not be totally alien."

When Conservative MP William Wragg asked if this could be to extended pubs, the prime minster replied that was the “kind of thing that may be up to individual publicans”.

As It Happened: PM faces senior MPs on Liaison Committee