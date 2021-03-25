The prime minister has said drinkers will not need to prove they have had a vaccine when pubs in England open for outside trade from 12 April.

But Boris Johnson said it was a “bit premature” to talk about when would happen when they open to inside trade in May.

He said “no decisions have been taken at all” but the certification group would report on 5 or 12 April.

Asked on Wednesday if vaccinations would be needed to go into a pub, he said that “kind of thing that may be up to individual publicans”.