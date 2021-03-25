Brexit minister Lord Frost on NI Protocol
The Northern Ireland Protocol “depends on the consent” on all of the people of Northern Ireland, the new Brexit minister has told Parliament.
Lord Frost said without that it would be “difficult to see how the protocol can be genuinely durable”.
He was responding to Lord Liddle, a former special adviser on European issues to Tony Blair, who asked about trust between the European Commission and UK government over the post-Brexit trade deal.
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics