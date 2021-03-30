Lord Fowler, the Lord Speaker of the House of Lords, has backed calls for the UK’s first ever National Aids memorial.

Earlier this month, he announced he was stepping down to sit as an independent member of the House in order to campaign on LGBT+ issues, in particular HIV and Aids.

In his first broadcast interview since the announcement, he said a memorial would help fight stigma and discrimination.

BBC Breakfast brought him together with two people with their own memories of the Aids crisis, to discuss why the Aids Memory UK campaign for a memorial is so important.