Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the government would not "agree with every word" in a government-commissioned report on race. Though he said the report itself was a "very interesting piece of work," he admitted there are "very serious issues that our society faces to do with racism that we need to address." His comments follow backlash over the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities' claims that the UK "no longer" had a system rigged against minorities.

Some reports linked the resignation of the prime minister's ethnic minority adviser, Samuel Kasumu, with unhappiness over the report's conclusions. When asked to comment on the announcement, the PM said he has "worked very closely with Samuel" and he has "done some great stuff and I thank him very much".