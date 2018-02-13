'I was told my BMI wasn't low enough to get help'

Victoria Spence, an influencer and life coach from Manchester, told the BBC she fell into a "deep, dark hole" about her body image as a teenager, leading to her developing an eating disorder.

But when her parents tried to seek help, her doctor told her that her Body Mass Index (BMI) wasn't low enough for treatment.

A report released by the women and equalities committee has called for the BMI to be scrapped altogether.

Victoria, who is now 26, shares her experiences with her disorder, and her path to recovery on social media, with the BBC.