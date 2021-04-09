Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said he wants to drive down the cost of Covid tests required for international travel to resume.

Under a traffic light system, countries will be categorised based on risk, including a watch list for those that could move from "green" to "amber".

Passengers will have to take Covid tests before leaving and on returning - even from low-risk green countries.

The travel industry has expressed concern about the cost of testing and wants cheaper lateral flow tests.