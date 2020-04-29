Gordon Brown on former politicians lobbying successors
Gordon Brown has said government lobbying by former ministers and PMs risked being "a stain on our democracy".
He was responding to news the government will announce an independent investigation into David Cameron's efforts to lobby ministers on behalf of finance firm Greensill Capital.
The former Labour prime minister said of former politicians lobbying their successors: “It gives people the impression there is one law for those in power… and one law for the rest of us.”
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics