A senior Conservative MP became emotional as he called for Cheryl’s Vote to allow ill MPs a proxy vote in the Commons.

Sir Bernard Jenkin was recalling his “trusted friend” Cheryl Gillan, who has died at the age of 68 with cancer.

He called for a change to allow MPs "incapacitated by sickness" to still vote in the Commons, as happens with pregnant MPs.

Sir Bernard described the late MP for Chesham and Amersham as “terrific fun and a champion of women in politics”, in a tearful tribute.