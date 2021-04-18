George Eustice:'Sunak didn't do any special favours for Cameron'
Environment Secretary George Eustice has defended Chancellor Rishi Sunak amid the ongoing row over lobbying.
It recently emerged that former PM David Cameron contacted ministers on behalf of collapsed finance firm Greensill.
Mr Eustice said that the government would look at the findings of a review to see if the rules could be "tweaked or improved" but that "it was changed about 10 years ago".
