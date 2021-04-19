The Labour leader is told he has "failed this country" for not opposing government lockdown policies.

Sir Keir Starmer was confronted by Bath pub landlord Rod Humphris who angrily ordered him off the premises.

The leader said he “profoundly disagreed” with Mr Humphris, who then got in to an altercation with a security guard as he told Sir Keir: "Get out of my pub".

Sir Keir later said “nobody wants a lockdown, but it was necessary”.