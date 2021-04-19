Coronavirus: 'Vital decision' to put India on red list, says Matt Hancock
British people returning from India will have to quarantine for 10 days on arrival after a coronavirus "variant of concern" was detected in the country.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the "difficult but vital decision" also means those who are not UK or Irish citizens cannot travel from India.
The rules will start from 04:00 BST on Friday.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has postponed a trip to India after a rise of Covid cases in the country.
