Labour's de Cordova on government race quality report

Marsha de Cordova asked how the equalities minister could "defend the indefensible" after speaking up for a race report.

The shadow equalities minister said the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities report glorified slavery, downplayed racism, and blamed ethnic minorities for their own disadvantage.

She told Kemi Badenoch the report had “unravelled”, it had cherry-picked data, and had no credibility.

