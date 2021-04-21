Starmer: Is it right to change tax rules for Dyson?
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has challenged the prime minister on his texts with businessman Sir James Dyson.
The messages, which have been seen by the BBC, show that Sir James was asking for reassurances that his employees would not have to pay extra tax if they came to the UK to make ventilators during the pandemic.
Sir James later also sought clarification on the tax status of his firm and "senior individuals".
