Johnson on Dyson phone messages over Covid ventilators
The prime minister has queried those who think is something "dodgy or rum or weird or sleazy" about trying to secure more ventilators in a pandemic.
Boris Johnson said they would be "out of your mind", as there have been questions about his phone messages with James Dyson.
He said it was "completely the right thing to do" to talk to the manufacturer who supplied 22,000 machines for hospitals.
