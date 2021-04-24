Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the prime minister's attempts to answer allegations over his behaviour are "contemptuous".

Boris Johnson is facing criticism over his integrity following revelations that he had a text conversation with James Dyson in which the prime minister agreed to "fix" concerns the businessman had over his employees' tax bills if they moved to the UK to make ventilators.

The prime minister has also been asked by Labour to explain how the renovations to his Number 10 flat were paid for after former advisor Dominic Cummings claimed the PM had once had "possibly illegal" plans to get Tory donors to fund the work.