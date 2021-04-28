Sir Keir Starmer said he would “make it easy” for the prime minister to confirm who made the initial payment to settle the bill for his Downing Street flat redecoration.

The Labour leader gave Boris Johnson a choice of possible answers, asking him to chose one,

Mr Johnson said it was “absolutely bizarre” to focus on the issue, and the last Labour government spent £500,000 “tarting up” the flat.

