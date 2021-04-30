Lord Ricketts: 'Basic security' for a prime minister to change number
A former national security adviser has said changing your number when you become prime minister is "basic security".
Crossbench peer Lord Ricketts told the BBC that while everyone likes to have their own number, "you have to accept restrictions on some of your freedoms" when you move into No 10.
His comments came after it was revealed Boris Johnson's mobile number had been available on the internet for 15 years.
