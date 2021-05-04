Sir Keir Starmer says he will take responsibility for election results
Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will take "full responsibility" for Labour's results in upcoming elections.
He was speaking after a new local poll in Hartlepool showed the Conservatives could well take the seat from Labour in a by-election. The town has been Labour since its creation in February 1974.
Voters go to the polls on Thursday across England, Scotland and Wales.
