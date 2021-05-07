The general secretary of the Unite union has said Sir Keir Starmer must “reach out to the left”.

Len McCluskey said the Labour leader must learn the “correct lesson” after the party lost the Hartlepool by-election.

He told the BBC's Nick Robinson people do not know what the party stands for and that Sir Keir must bring back Jeremy Corbyn.

Read more: Hartlepool by-election: 'Shattering' loss for Labour