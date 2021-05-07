Elections 2021: Boris Johnson on Hartlepool by-election result
Boris Johnson said the result of the Hartlepool by-election is a "mandate for us to continue to deliver", not just for the north east of England but for the whole country.
Visiting the town, the prime minister said the public want politicians to get on with focusing on their needs and priorities.
He said it's a place that had voted for Brexit and the Conservatives had "got it done".
