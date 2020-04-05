BBC News

Parliament: Queen's Speech 2021 in full

Queen Elizabeth ll has opened Parliament, setting out the government's plans to "deliver a national recovery from the pandemic that makes the United Kingdom stronger, healthier and more prosperous than before".

There were no members of the public and a limited number of MPs and peers to hear the speech, in line with social distancing rules.

Members will debate the speech over the next five days of parliamentary sittings.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics