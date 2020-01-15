The Labour leader said it was 657 days since the PM announced he had a "clear plan we have prepared" to "fix" social care.

In the debate on the bills in the Queen’s Speech, Sir Keir Starmer said that failure to act - with no legislation, no new funding, no details and no timing - after the pandemic was “unforgivable”.

Later, Boris Johnson said there would be proposals on adult social care “later this year” and that Labour had failed to “do anything at all” on social care.