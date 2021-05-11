Labour said the Queen’s Speech was a “chance that's been squandered”, but the prime minister said it would pave the way for “national recovery”.

Sir Keir Starmer opened the Commons debate saying there was a need for a “transformative agenda” to “clean up the mess” created by the Conservatives over the past decade.

Boris Johnson said the government's plans would "unite and level up" the whole country after Covid and ensure “jabs, jabs, jabs become jobs, jobs, jobs”.