Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has described her relationship with Sir Keir Starmer as "very frank".

"I think that's really constructive," she added and said they had both agreed she could best support his leadership in her new role.

Ms Rayner was removed as the party's campaign coordinator on Saturday evening but the following day was given a job shadowing Michael Gove at the Cabinet Office and also became Labour's spokesperson for the future of work.