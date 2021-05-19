A UK-Australia trade deal would be the “final nail in the coffin" for Scottish crofters, Ian Blackford has said.

The SNP Westminster leader said the UK government had “led the betrayal” of Scottish fishing, and was now planning to throw its farmers and crofters “under the Brexit bus”

Boris Johnson said the SNP was “grossly underestimating” the UK’s ability to make the most of free trade, and its food exports were “second to none”.

